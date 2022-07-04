Skyway Version 1.0.3 Update

It's long overdue, but the latest patch for Skyway is now live! This update aims to fix core issues that have been plaguing the game for years as well as bring the whole project onto a newer version of Unity to provide better stability and bring it more in line with my other projects.

Changelog:

Updated to Unity 5.6.3p1

Fixed all movement freezing issues

Updated Logo & Cutscenes to use VideoPlayer instead of Legacy VideoClip texture

Added VSync option to act as framerate limiter

Removed 120 FPS cap

With the update to Unity 5.6.3p1, a few systems were left out of date, notably the video players for certain cutscenes. I reworked them to fit the newer VideoPlayer component which should also help improve the playback performance in-game.

In previous versions of the game, the main character controller encountered a lot of issues with freezing in place. It was discovered that running the game at high framerates seemed to escalate the problem. To mitigate this, version 1.0.2 capped the framerate to 120 FPS which at first glance appeared to help a lot. Unfortunately, I still discovered a few lingering issues with this approach and by 2018 I had figured out the actual root cause of the problem and implemented the fix in my newer games.

Today the full fix has been implemented properly and the 120 FPS cap was removed since it served no purpose anymore. To better utilize hardware resources, I re-implemented the VSync feature which was included in experimental builds of the game. Setting this to ON will cap framerate to your monitor's refresh rate.

So hopefully that should finally clean up the game and prepare it for the long term! With these changes came a much better build workflow that meets more modern standards since I had to set up the project files on my new computer. These internal adjustments should help updates to come out more smoothly if I ever have to make more in the future.

As always, thanks for playing and feel free to make a thread in the Steam forums or contact me on Twitter if you have any questions! I appreciate all the support Skyway has received in these past years. Happy gaming!

-Matt