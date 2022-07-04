New map, skins, streamer mode, new language ... Big update!

Hello kitties,
Here is a list of different updates:
- New map for 3/5 kitties
- 3 new awesome skins
- You can now enable the "Streamer mode" to hide sensitive informations like room name, ...
- Addition of one more language in the game: French
- New obstacles and items in the new map
- Reduce volume in general
- Improvement of performance
- Improvement of the random account logout
- Improvement of invisible users on the map
PS: It has been more than one month without update and we apologize about that.