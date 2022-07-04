New map, skins, streamer mode, new language ... Big update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9059777 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 21:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello kitties,

Here is a list of different updates:

New map for 3/5 kitties

3 new awesome skins

You can now enable the "Streamer mode" to hide sensitive informations like room name, ...

Addition of one more language in the game: French

New obstacles and items in the new map

Reduce volume in general

Improvement of performance

Improvement of the random account logout

Improvement of invisible users on the map

PS: It has been more than one month without update and we apologize about that.