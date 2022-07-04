 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kitty Ball update for 4 July 2022

New map, skins, streamer mode, new language ... Big update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9059777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello kitties,

Here is a list of different updates:

  • New map for 3/5 kitties
  • 3 new awesome skins
  • You can now enable the "Streamer mode" to hide sensitive informations like room name, ...
  • Addition of one more language in the game: French
  • New obstacles and items in the new map
  • Reduce volume in general
  • Improvement of performance
  • Improvement of the random account logout
  • Improvement of invisible users on the map

PS: It has been more than one month without update and we apologize about that.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link