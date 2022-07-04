Quaver 0.32.0 Update Patch Notes - AutoHost Multiplayer, No Miss Mod & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9059700 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy

A new Quaver client update has been released!

This update contains a ton of new features, improvements, and bug fixes!

Please read below for all information regarding this update.

AutoHost Multiplayer Games

We have added a new feature to multiplayer - AutoHost. These are multiplayer games that are hosted automatically and select ranked maps at random in a given difficulty range.

These lobbies are useful if you want to discover new maps from the community while playing with others. It is also possible to play by yourself while waiting for other players to join.

To use this feature, just head over to the multiplayer section of the game, and you'll find 16 lobbies with varying skill ranges and game modes.

No Miss Modifier

A No Miss modifier has been added to the game. When activated, this modifier will automatically fail and restart your gameplay session when you break combo.

If you combine this modifier with a custom combo break judgement, you can quite easily create an "Absolutely Marvelous" or "Perfectionist" modifier.

This modifier is ranked and can be used to submit scores.

Other Additions

Added the ability to import playlists from the website.

Added the ability to set your audio output device in the options menu.

Disabled the windows key during gameplay.

You can now press F10 to play test from the start in the editor.

Old map backgrounds are now deleted when adding a new one in the editor as long as it is not in use by another map in the set. This is to reduce the file size of the mapset folder.

The BPM Affects SV option in the editor is now defaulted to off.

The Miss and Okay windows for the default judgement presets no longer scale.

Added a small delay when play testing from the start in the editor.

Added the ability to change a map's local offset in the multiplayer game lobby.

Improved the performance of playlist loading. This should improve game load and import times if you have a lot of playlists and maps.

Screens now refresh when reloading your skin (main menu & song select). This should make the process of designing menu skins easier.

The location of the modifier display in song select has changed. This change was made due to modifiers not appearing if the song difficulty name was too long.

Bug Fixes

The applause sound effect now stops when exiting the results screen.

Layers for reference difficulties in the editor no longer hide even if they are set to.

Fixed a positioning issue when using the WidthForNoteHeightScale skin.ini config option.

Fixed profile pictures not displaying in local scores.

Fixed scores not submitting if you paused prior to the map starting.

Pressing ALT + Enter in song select no longer starts the map.

Autoplay no longer gets toggled when pressing tab if the chat is open.

Fixed an issue where a song would keep playing when entering the map downloader screen.

The online user count now displays "OFFLINE" if you are disconnected from the server rather than "USERS ONLINE."

Map ranked statuses now update when refreshing your maps with the F5 function.

We've released 4 other minor updates from 0.31.0-0.32.0. You may have missed the changelog if you are not in our Discord server. Below are the changes that were made.

Fixed the NSV modifier not displaying correctly in the tournament viewer/theater mode.

Fixed the results screen not working properly with Autoplay/Spectator.

Fixed the lane cover not scaling properly on different screen resolutions.

Fixed the editor's waveform not being fully loaded for longer songs.

Map metadata is now trimmed when modifying it in the editor (prevents multiple spaces).

Fixed a crash in the tournament viewer + added more logging to diagnose multi-spectator crashes.

Fixed the applause sound not playing in the results screen after gameplay.

Fixed a crash in multiplayer song select.

Fixed the friends list loading infinitely on login.

Fixed text truncation issues for song select maps.

Fixed the broken Discord invite URL in the main menu.

The skinnable avatar mask in the results screen now has full alpha support

Thanks for reading!