v1.59 - Improvements & Bug Fixes!

17 Quality-of-Life improvements, and 31 Bug Fixes coming your way!!!

It feels good to fix up a few broken bonuses and loose ends -- thanks everyone for sticking with me and continually showing an interest in IdleOn! ːsteamhappyː Your continual support helps me continue to strive to make IdleOn as perfect as can be!

Quality Improvements:

• Better art for the Grasslands in World 1

• New damage numbers for 10m+ DMG in one hit.

• Made Attack Talents have a larger top-left edge border. Basically, its a bit more obvious which talents are attacks, and which are passive bonuses now.

• Added a small description to the Arcade Shop, showing which Bonus Rotation we are on, and how I change the rotation each update & how you keep bonuses from previous rotations!

• Added Instablab Followers to all World 3 monster rare drop tables

• Made Grandfrogger & Eldritch Frog cards PASSIVE! (They give +% chance to start with an RNG item)

• Talent Library auto-selects your overall Class, instead of always showing Warrior to start with. Saves you a few clicks!

• ALL Crafting recipes at the anvil now start with equipment ingredients in the top-left corner (if there is an equipment ingredient). A bit easier to navigate when crafting equips!

• When choosing talent books in the Talent Library, YOUR current max lv of that talent will pop up over your players head! Helpful!

• Sell All added to Dungeons, found in the NPC's shop where you buy things with in-dungeon cash

• If you Disconnect or crash during a dungeon run, you will have your dungeon passes refunded (although you will keep no dungeon credits/flurbos made during the run).

• Birthday Cards have a new description. Put on your reading glasses IRL (not the secret reading glass eye accessory in-game) and take a look!

• Cauldron boosts now max out at Lv 170, and will have a golden "MAX LEVEL" text underneath to honor your amazing accomplishment of real merit! Anyone who has above Lv 170 will have their levels reduced down to 170.

• Added Storage Chest 14 to the Middle Desert rare drop table (Mafiosos ~ Mashed Potatoes).

• Added Storage Chest 22 to a World 4 mob

• Added Storage Chest 23 to a different, cooler, just overall more solid and genuine World 4 mob

• Boosted drop chance for Inventory Bag G by 1.5x (drop from the early Desert rare drop table)

• Added more storage chest space to the Gem Shop!

Bug Fixes:

• Overwhelmed Golden Egg - the pet breeding upgrade - now correctly gives its bonus! It's bonus was also changed slightly; the type of bonus is the same, the numbers are a bit different.

• Fixed an issue where using a talent reset potions (or star talent reset potion) would ALSO reset the other Talent Preset. This will no longer happen.

• Party Starter Wizard Tower now has a functioning 2nd Trait of "All towers in entire map get +15% DMG"

• Fixed a Frog Dungeon desync issue, where other people would drop Eldritch Ripcages, but they wouldn't count for other people. Now it works as youd expect

• Fixed an issue where, for new players, the TP Pete "Toilet Paper Postage" Star Talent would stay at Max Lv 0 no matter what boosts you had to it. Will retroactively fix itself for everyone affected!

• Deathnote's Killcount will no longer go bonkers on mobile if above 2,000,000,000 kills

• Fixed an inconsistency issue where the 10th player would not give Sigil EXP if placed in Sigils

• Jman's "+ Base LUK" family bonus now correctly applies its bonus to all characters

• "Idle Skilling" talent now correctly gives +% AFK GAIN RATE for Cooking, as cooking is indeed one of warrior's specialized skills

• "Tempestuous emotions" talent now correctly gives +% Skill Exp for cooking, as cooking is indeed one of warrior's specialized skills

• Fixed Fishing "Exp/hr" AFK info to more accurately reflect how much EXP you'll actually get per hour

• Jman's piggy bank talent no longer visually messes up Void + coins on the ground when used.

• Lustre Bug Catching Net now shows up as a green catching net, as opposed to previously incorrectly showing up as a purple dementia net

• W2 constellation counter in Telescope menu will now correctly count all 8 constellations if you've unlocked them all. It used to just show 7/8 at most, even if you found all 8

• Fixed the display of Rarity upgrade for pet breeding to not display a weird number if you have Gilded Shells achievement unlocked.

• Construction HUD building bars will no longer show up for "empty spaces". In other words, HUD bars will only show up above actual construction projects you have unlocked.

• Fixed (EXP & Pet Enemy Fight HP & Cauldron Boosting) display beyond 1 Trillion. It now shows correctly as, for example, 3T/54T, as opposed to just showing 3/54

• Fixed an issue where "% chance for 2x ladles" post office bonus wasn't correctly doubling ladles when triggered

• Fixed spawn point on the Stilted Seekers map (last mob in world 4)

• Edited description of "No Bubble Left Behind" lab bonus to mention that you must play each day to get the +1 Bubble Lvs each day.

• Changed how World 3/4 minibosses "respawn mechanic" work. You know how the more days you go without spawning them, the more of them will spawn? Well, it used to be the more days of logging in, the more will spawn. That is no longer the case. In other words, if you don't play IdleOn at all for a few days, you will STILL get a few days of "world 3/4 miniboss respawn" progress! (This is a good thing lol)

• Fixed an error in Alchemy "Player Info" --> If your player is assigned to a Sigil, it will now say so (i.e. Sigil 3). Before, it would say NULL isntead

• All Bonus Pet Dmg (when doing the pet battles/arena) now properly work. This one is HUGE, as it was incorrectly ignoring bonus pet dmg from Meals, Vials, Achievement, and even the Beastmaster talent.

• "+X% Cooking Efficiency" Equipment bonuses (notably from the cooking ring) now correctly apply to cooking efficiency

• The Massive Fig meal now correctly gives its bonus.

• Changed "American Tipper" Star Talent description to no longer say that it "isnt additive with any other bonus", as this was never the case

• Black Diamond Rhinestone no longer applies to Line Width bonus, as to avoid fringe-case disconnects. Still applies to every other food bonus.

• Killroy's speechbox will close automatically if you open up other menus. This was a frustration some users pointed out, where you could accidentally interact with Killroy because you forgot to close his box before opening something else.

• Fixed an issue where the "2x stamp bonuses" Lab Bonus wouldn't work until you swapped characters. It now works instantly when you open the game, as it should!

• Fixed an error where Blobfish critters would sadly disappear after being unlocked, never to be seen again. They will no longer do such a thing, and I need to add that this was my fault and not the blobfishes' fault -- they would never choose to abandon you like that!

• Fixed a graphical issue where the VIP library could visually show up if interacted with even if you hadn't yet unlocked any VIP membership