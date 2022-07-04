V.0.1.20 - Hotfix!

-Added ability to run faster on roads without a weapon equipped back.

-Added a check for when players login above water to set player to walking state. (This ensures if they built over water they won't be swimming above land.)

-Added more trees to the human area.

-Added new loading screen images.

-Adjusted AI animation performance.

-Fixed new web ability causing players movement to be stuck without relogging.

-Fixed Mine Nodes not going to full destruct stage.

-Removed the crab bubble attack from applying poison.

-Tweaked Reapers soul orb to cost more mana.

-Tweaked when oxygen ran out that it took 20% of hp per second, now takes 5%.

-Tweaked stagger, bleed, and wound effects to be smaller.

-Tweaked roads on map to be smoother.

-Tweaked the look of the reapers ranged attack.

-Tweaked the look of the dark knights ranged attack.

-Tweaked fire particles on map.