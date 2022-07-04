 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 4 July 2022

V.0.1.20 - Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9059444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added ability to run faster on roads without a weapon equipped back.
-Added a check for when players login above water to set player to walking state. (This ensures if they built over water they won't be swimming above land.)
-Added more trees to the human area.
-Added new loading screen images.

-Adjusted AI animation performance.

-Fixed new web ability causing players movement to be stuck without relogging.
-Fixed Mine Nodes not going to full destruct stage.

-Removed the crab bubble attack from applying poison.

-Tweaked Reapers soul orb to cost more mana.
-Tweaked when oxygen ran out that it took 20% of hp per second, now takes 5%.
-Tweaked stagger, bleed, and wound effects to be smaller.
-Tweaked roads on map to be smoother.
-Tweaked the look of the reapers ranged attack.
-Tweaked the look of the dark knights ranged attack.
-Tweaked fire particles on map.

