V.0.1.20 - Hotfix!

-Added ability to run faster on roads without a weapon equipped back.
-Added a check for when players login above water to set player to walking state. (This ensures if they built over water they won't be swimming above land.)
-Added more trees to the human area.
-Added new loading screen images.
-Adjusted AI animation performance.
-Fixed new web ability causing players movement to be stuck without relogging.
-Fixed Mine Nodes not going to full destruct stage.
-Removed the crab bubble attack from applying poison.
-Tweaked Reapers soul orb to cost more mana.
-Tweaked when oxygen ran out that it took 20% of hp per second, now takes 5%.
-Tweaked stagger, bleed, and wound effects to be smaller.
-Tweaked roads on map to be smoother.
-Tweaked the look of the reapers ranged attack.
-Tweaked the look of the dark knights ranged attack.
-Tweaked fire particles on map.
Changed files in this update