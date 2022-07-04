QRF Duty and More



Hot Summer, scorching heat here as in Nowheraki, what better time to pull Quick-Reaction-Force duty and respond to unforeseen situations! Friendly drone down in enemy territory? Drop in and blow it up. Allied Operators in danger of being overrun? Move to link-up with them and bring them out safely.

There's two new missions to showcase these situations, but mission builders can actually create 3 similar situations on the QRF pattern:

rescue survivors

blow up sensitive equipment

rescue survivors AND blow up sensitive equipment, the full plate

To make mission building easier you can now setup VIP and allied characters as directly in control or needing rescue, straight from the mission editor.

And since we hear night missions are pretty popular, there's also a fresh new NVG-enabling map:



The update also brings a ton of quality improvements and, more importantly, new editor features, which enable really interesting possibilities for the future.

As usual, we went through the workshop maps and hand-picked some very creative and well-built maps, made by established creators as well as new blood:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2826761943

Patch out!

Your Devs @ KHG

full (or rather, cherry-picked) changelist v0.33