QRF Duty and More

Hot Summer, scorching heat here as in Nowheraki, what better time to pull Quick-Reaction-Force duty and respond to unforeseen situations! Friendly drone down in enemy territory? Drop in and blow it up. Allied Operators in danger of being overrun? Move to link-up with them and bring them out safely.
There's two new missions to showcase these situations, but mission builders can actually create 3 similar situations on the QRF pattern:
- rescue survivors
- blow up sensitive equipment
- rescue survivors AND blow up sensitive equipment, the full plate
To make mission building easier you can now setup VIP and allied characters as directly in control or needing rescue, straight from the mission editor.
And since we hear night missions are pretty popular, there's also a fresh new NVG-enabling map:
The update also brings a ton of quality improvements and, more importantly, new editor features, which enable really interesting possibilities for the future.
As usual, we went through the workshop maps and hand-picked some very creative and well-built maps, made by established creators as well as new blood:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2826761943
Patch out!
Your Devs @ KHG
full (or rather, cherry-picked) changelist v0.33
- 4 new maps
- new mission type: Quick Reaction Force
- redesigned in-game tooltips
- improved Random Mission Generator (more variety, less bugs, faster)
- added 'Detailed Mission Results' screen
- improved visuals for UI and fonts when running the game in lower resolutions
- camera will now focus on mission-ending events
- improved enemy ambush and look positions (should no longer shoot at walls when suppressive firing)
- added option to always show sussy areas when playing concealed
- decreased the path collision radius of humans
- audio will now auto-switch to the current output device, without the need of restarting the game
- when dead people drop firearms, they will be dropped with all attachments (used to be only base weapon)
- when humans pick up dropped firearms, they will be picked up with all attachments (used to be only base weapon)
- sorry Santa, your hat got nerfed
- sped up trooper pointing anim
- coop: rescued troops/VIPs will be allowed control to the one that saved them (instead of server-only as before)
- coop: fixed being able to trigger other players' GoCodes
- coop: fixed a crash
- coop: less bandwidth usage
- added put_out_fire animation
- no longer unpausing when pressing the stop suppression button
- HVTs can escape through pre-placed escape zones
- removed the "save plans" option (it's always on now)
- fixed friendly troops sometimes lowering their weapon with no valid reason to do so
- fixed TAB not always toggling correctly between visible paths
- fixed incorrect/different order of actions on saved plans (on doors etc.), especially in coop
- fixed still showing Danger Areas if no concealed troops were deployed
- fixed Sprint auto-stopping when running into VIPs
- fixed savegames becoming corrupted in certain situations
- fixed VIP rescue missions failing when troopers are killed but the ambassador is still controllable
- fixed enemies not picking up dropped weapons once they surrendered
- fixed bug where santa hats would jump over things too fast
- fixed doors icorrectly showing as closed when they were actually opened in some situations
- fixed camera movement speed being fps-dependent
- fixed saved plan allowing you to interact with objects that would spawn in a different place than initially planned for
- fixed a case where you could get stuck on Jump actions
- fixed bug where you could go inside a window
- fixed not being able to set look-at actions (anywhere on the path) when human was jumping
- fixed clothelines blocking FOV
- fixed bug where untoggling Sprint command would not work properly
- fixed crash when AIArea was defined outside of map bounds
- editor: new entity - sfx_custom - can pick any sound to play (from the in-game library) as well as edit any available sound param
- editor: new entity - Spawner - can spawn any entity when triggered. Also added helper tool for groups (can create Spawners for current selection)
- editor: new entity - DamageArea - now the preffered way to destroy/damage things (destroying via Triggers is deprecated)
- editor: new entity - CameraFocusPoint - will zoom/focus on the specified point when triggered
- editor: added new selection mode (can switch between Box(old method) and Center (new method) in Menu->View->Selection mode)
- editor: added option to save a large (clean) image of the entire map
- editor: added option for font size
- editor: added 'deploy mode' option to humans. Can now force-deploy troops as allies on the map (can also change their names and whether they need rescuing or not)
- editor: now able to edit all sound parameters (many of them were previously xml-only)
- editor: can also zoom via Q/E
- editor: spawners/altspawns will have their names changed depending on what they represent, for easier identification while in editor
- editor: added "remove from group" button for a single entity within a group
- editor: tooltip can be changed/added for any entity. For editor-only entities they will be shown while editing, whereas for game objects they will be shown when hovering the object
- editor: added "Invisible Wall Destructible" and "FOV Blocker Destructible" entities
- editor: font file can be changed from fonts.xml (for localization purposes)
- editor: many other various improvements (better performance, added explanatory tooltips, can name triggers and such via tooltips etc)
- modding: new Blender exporter version (make sure you have version 3.1 or above)
- modding: fixed terrain materials/brushes not being moddable
- modding: fixed a bug where localized texts would look broken
Changed files in this update