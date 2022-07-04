Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.7.9 release!

Ver. 1.0.7.9

Now you might be thinking, "how could Night Spasm get any better???" You may also be thinking, "Hmm, I still need to take a lunch break..."

Wherever your brain-train might be, another update is here! With the sudden uprise of fan-made Night Spasm content going around, we've collected a few requests and bug reports that deserve to be implemented. We're ALWAYS looking to suit the needs of new players, veteran players, and our fellow Streamers/YouTubers. This update does just that!

Behold, the patch notes:

-Added the “Compressed Mode” for new players! Compressed Mode can be enabled when starting a new game, which shortens the dialog for those who don’t care for the smaller details and for content creators ready to get into the game. Speedrunners might enjoy this feature too!

-Added enemy randomization! After completing Region A1, all enemy troops will now contain random enemies! No more repetitive battles, each after-math encounter is unique and challenging! Other areas of the game have randomized enemies as well.

-Removed the ability to skip a party member’s turn using the arrow keys. This is because new players kept accidentally skipping beneficial turns.

-Fixed a glitch in the DLC room that caused players to spawn into a wall. This only happened to players who entered the left, top, or far-right rooms first. [Submitted by BlackDragonFN on our Discord]

-Fixed a glitch in the Title Screen that allowed the menu arrow to move freely after watching the credits (perhaps this will be an easter egg one day?). [Submitted by BlackDragonFN on our Discord]

As you can see, we've added a few features for all three categories of players. For those doing Night Spasm videos and/or streams, Compressed Mode is highly recommended!

That's all for now! Thank you all for your support, especially those who have joined the Night Spasm Discord server (which you can find below 👀).

Please consider following the Night Spasm Steam Community page and our other forms of social media. Your feedback and support are greatly appreciated. Keep those keyboards and controllers busy!

