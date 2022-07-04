 Skip to content

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 4 July 2022

Achievement Unlocked

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 4 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans!

We have a new update today, and it's a nice one! Indeed, you can finally unlock Steam achievements!
For now, only 10 of them are available, with much more to come very soon. But you can start to unlock them today!

You want more? Okay! Awards earned by your scouts are now displayed, and a new "training" button has been added for faster access.

The next update will bring new achievements, more training options and points, and our first DLC, the God Mode, allowing you to play with a big payroll and force trades!

See you at the ballpark!

