Verison 1.0.1.5

Fireball enemy was firing way to many projectiles in some computers.

-A signal for the fire coming out of the lava to reduce the randomness of when they fire.

-Fix the sound glitch when running into walls it would make a loud noise, so far it working on my end.

-Adjust the levels after level 35 to reduce more of the randomness.

-Levels above 35 also been adjusted to increase flow.

-For the next update improve the sword position

-Work on an option to use the sword in the level select once you craft the sword

-Adding more blue charge orbs to the later levels