 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tenko's Magical Sword Quest update for 4 July 2022

Verison 1.0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9059099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fireball enemy was firing way to many projectiles in some computers.
    -A signal for the fire coming out of the lava to reduce the randomness of when they fire.
    -Fix the sound glitch when running into walls it would make a loud noise, so far it working on my end.
    -Adjust the levels after level 35 to reduce more of the randomness.
    -Levels above 35 also been adjusted to increase flow.

-For the next update improve the sword position
-Work on an option to use the sword in the level select once you craft the sword
-Adding more blue charge orbs to the later levels

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 980171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link