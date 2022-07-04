Verison 1.0.1.5

- Fireball enemy was firing way to many projectiles in some computers.
-A signal for the fire coming out of the lava to reduce the randomness of when they fire.
-Fix the sound glitch when running into walls it would make a loud noise, so far it working on my end.
-Adjust the levels after level 35 to reduce more of the randomness.
-Levels above 35 also been adjusted to increase flow.
-For the next update improve the sword position
-Work on an option to use the sword in the level select once you craft the sword
-Adding more blue charge orbs to the later levels
Changed files in this update