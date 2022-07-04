v.1.9.1 (July 4, 2022)
- Improved: The tileset canvas areas now have margin space surrounding them. You can specify the size of the margin in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Margin Size.
- Changed: Ctrl+A will now also select vertices of any edges that are currently selected.
- Fixed: Auto-refreshing tilesets regression. Should work properly now.
- Fixed: Adding/creating huge tileset images would cause program to crash or cause tileset issues. Tilesets are now limited to 4096x4096 pixels by default. You can the default in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Max Dimensions, however it could cause issues if your hardware can't support a large size.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
Changed files in this update