 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crocotile 3D update for 4 July 2022

v1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9059051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.9.1 (July 4, 2022)

  • Improved: The tileset canvas areas now have margin space surrounding them. You can specify the size of the margin in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Margin Size.
  • Changed: Ctrl+A will now also select vertices of any edges that are currently selected.
  • Fixed: Auto-refreshing tilesets regression. Should work properly now.
  • Fixed: Adding/creating huge tileset images would cause program to crash or cause tileset issues. Tilesets are now limited to 4096x4096 pixels by default. You can the default in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Max Dimensions, however it could cause issues if your hardware can't support a large size.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link