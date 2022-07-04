Share · View all patches · Build 9059051 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 18:46:06 UTC by Wendy

v.1.9.1 (July 4, 2022)

Improved: The tileset canvas areas now have margin space surrounding them. You can specify the size of the margin in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Margin Size.

Changed: Ctrl+A will now also select vertices of any edges that are currently selected.

Fixed: Auto-refreshing tilesets regression. Should work properly now.

Fixed: Adding/creating huge tileset images would cause program to crash or cause tileset issues. Tilesets are now limited to 4096x4096 pixels by default. You can the default in the Edit > Settings > Tileset > Max Dimensions, however it could cause issues if your hardware can't support a large size.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!