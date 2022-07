A free additional bonus painting has been added to the game.

NOTE:

This level does not contribute to any achievements because that may cause frustration to players that have already completed the game at 100%. But while you wait for I Commissioned Some Bees 3 to release (wishlist now!), you may want to satisfy your craving to find more bees!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2069110/I_commissioned_some_bees_3/