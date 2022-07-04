Alt Hotfix

Hi folks,

Just a quick hotfix for this evening. When we replaced the Alt-Enter (toggle fullscreen) implementation, we fell afoul of a bug in Unity's input system. Their bug means the state of the Alt key is not reset if you Alt-Tab away from the window.

We found a setting that mitigates this, hopefully without opening us up to more fun bugs. This hotfix delivers that to you.

Earlier today, we also tweaked which dependencies Steam automatically installs, which we hope will fix the dll issues some Windows 11 players were seeing. If it doesn't work for you, please do reach out to us.

If all goes to plan, then the polymorph beta will be in your hands tomorrow.

We'll keep you posted.