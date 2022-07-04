 Skip to content

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 4 July 2022

We made AI stop talking during plays

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 4 July 2022

We found out that AIs were trying to prevent the players from concentrating on the game by talking on key moments and had to shut them down before they took over the world. They are now only allowed to speak before and after each play, or when they bump into each other in coop mode.

Here are other quality of life improvements we added in this patch:

  • Adapted the smash sound for ball and cup so it is louder on weak impacts and quieter on big impacts
  • Increase the duration of AI text bubbles
  • Slow motion at the end of a play will last for a bit longer
  • Fixed a bug where ball velocity would not reset before new point
  • Squid colliders are a bit bigger

