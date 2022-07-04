- CHAPTER #7 - THE HUNTER

Aslona is known for its strong and tough hunters. The life of a hunter is very routine, but sometimes they feel the call of adventure.

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE HUNTER

The hunter may begin their adventures with a -5 Hunter's Bow. This is the only bow in the game that deals 3 points of damage per attack (although it takes a -5 penalty to hit).

The hunter gets an automatic option to hunt prey in hunting events, even if he/she does not have the right weapon.

The hunter does not receive evil points when hunting.

The hunter can find shelter to avoid flocks of birds.

The hunter can automatically set traps in events that require it, even without the right objects.

Changelog v 0.5.7

IMPROVEMENTS

Enlarged text width in the text box to improve readability and the possibility of enlarging some paragraphs.

The image of the text frame has been improved.

When players now hover their mouse over the alignment icon, text appears indicating whether they are Good, Evil or Neutral.

Reduced the volume of combat impact.

ADDED

New selectable character: The Hunter

All inns now offer the option to rest whenever your character is wounded.

The city tavern of the story 'The Barbarian' can now generate the option to 'challenge to an arm wrestle'.

Added sound when talking to the Prophet of Doom.

New phrase for the Prophet of Doom in the story 'The Barbarian'.

New sound when the player sets up a trap.

New sound for birds.

CHANGES

One of the end of adventure texts of the story 'The Barbarian' didn't convince me and I have changed it to make it more literary. (I'm your father)

For the same reason I have changed the final texts of the story 'The Labyrinth'.

I have changed the icons of the character alignment.

Using bow or spear to overcome events now gives more experience points.

The image of the +1 Spear has been changed.

The image of the Quiver has changed.

BUGS