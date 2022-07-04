 Skip to content

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 4 July 2022

- CHAPTER #7 - THE HUNTER

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aslona is known for its strong and tough hunters. The life of a hunter is very routine, but sometimes they feel the call of adventure.

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE HUNTER

  • The hunter may begin their adventures with a -5 Hunter's Bow. This is the only bow in the game that deals 3 points of damage per attack (although it takes a -5 penalty to hit).
  • The hunter gets an automatic option to hunt prey in hunting events, even if he/she does not have the right weapon.
  • The hunter does not receive evil points when hunting.
  • The hunter can find shelter to avoid flocks of birds.
  • The hunter can automatically set traps in events that require it, even without the right objects.

Changelog v 0.5.7

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Enlarged text width in the text box to improve readability and the possibility of enlarging some paragraphs.
  • The image of the text frame has been improved.
  • When players now hover their mouse over the alignment icon, text appears indicating whether they are Good, Evil or Neutral.
  • Reduced the volume of combat impact.

ADDED

  • New selectable character: The Hunter
  • All inns now offer the option to rest whenever your character is wounded.
  • The city tavern of the story 'The Barbarian' can now generate the option to 'challenge to an arm wrestle'.
  • Added sound when talking to the Prophet of Doom.
  • New phrase for the Prophet of Doom in the story 'The Barbarian'.
  • New sound when the player sets up a trap.
  • New sound for birds.

CHANGES

  • One of the end of adventure texts of the story 'The Barbarian' didn't convince me and I have changed it to make it more literary. (I'm your father)
  • For the same reason I have changed the final texts of the story 'The Labyrinth'.
  • I have changed the icons of the character alignment.
  • Using bow or spear to overcome events now gives more experience points.
  • The image of the +1 Spear has been changed.
  • The image of the Quiver has changed.

BUGS

  • Fixed a bug where poisonous creatures would not apply their poison when attacked by a spell.
  • Fixed a bug where an ally from a previous adventure could appear in a fight in the current quest.
  • Small correction in the volume control.
  • Some texts corrected.

