- CHAPTER #7 - THE HUNTER

Aslona is known for its strong and tough hunters. The life of a hunter is very routine, but sometimes they feel the call of adventure.
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE HUNTER
- The hunter may begin their adventures with a -5 Hunter's Bow. This is the only bow in the game that deals 3 points of damage per attack (although it takes a -5 penalty to hit).
- The hunter gets an automatic option to hunt prey in hunting events, even if he/she does not have the right weapon.
- The hunter does not receive evil points when hunting.
- The hunter can find shelter to avoid flocks of birds.
- The hunter can automatically set traps in events that require it, even without the right objects.
Changelog v 0.5.7
IMPROVEMENTS
- Enlarged text width in the text box to improve readability and the possibility of enlarging some paragraphs.
- The image of the text frame has been improved.
- When players now hover their mouse over the alignment icon, text appears indicating whether they are Good, Evil or Neutral.
- Reduced the volume of combat impact.
ADDED
- New selectable character: The Hunter
- All inns now offer the option to rest whenever your character is wounded.
- The city tavern of the story 'The Barbarian' can now generate the option to 'challenge to an arm wrestle'.
- Added sound when talking to the Prophet of Doom.
- New phrase for the Prophet of Doom in the story 'The Barbarian'.
- New sound when the player sets up a trap.
- New sound for birds.
CHANGES
- One of the end of adventure texts of the story 'The Barbarian' didn't convince me and I have changed it to make it more literary. (I'm your father)
- For the same reason I have changed the final texts of the story 'The Labyrinth'.
- I have changed the icons of the character alignment.
- Using bow or spear to overcome events now gives more experience points.
- The image of the +1 Spear has been changed.
- The image of the Quiver has changed.
BUGS
- Fixed a bug where poisonous creatures would not apply their poison when attacked by a spell.
- Fixed a bug where an ally from a previous adventure could appear in a fight in the current quest.
- Small correction in the volume control.
- Some texts corrected.
