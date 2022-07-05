v1.11 - Support for F1 22 and QoL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9058673 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 14:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Support for F1 22 is here!

We tried our best to release support for F1 22 as soon as possible! You can unlock the unlimited version in the dedicated DLC page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056900/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_22/

If you notice any issue, please report them using the e-mail button inside the app.

Press the Help button in the recording screen for configuration instructions.

To release the integration sooner, the new Racing Line feature introduced recently in v1.10 is currently not available for F1 22. But we're already working on it and it'll be available in a few weeks.

The updated version of SRT on mobile will roll-out following the approval process of the mobile digital stores. If you use SRT also on iOS or Android, this could require few extra days.

Quality of Life improvements

Following the process to improve the daily usage of SRT, we also introduced several improvements to the existing features of Sim Racing Telemetry:

Improved the Racing Line view when in Comparison Mode The other compared vehicle is drawn with an independent pin. The current Delta Time is shown on screen.

The pinch-to-zoom gesture on mobile has been rewritten, and now your fingers rule!

...and this is true also for the mouse cursor on desktop.

Numerical values shown in the different tabs are always properly synched, not depending anymore on the zoom-level used by the tab.

Improved rendering of Delta Time charts, in particular when zoomed-out. A much better smoothing is computed now, resulting in a more precise and less noisy curve on screen.

Charts draw a highlighted horizontal line at Y=0 when needed. This helps detecting when a telemetry parameter value changes sign.

The Position Chart in the Session View now plots only not-zero timings, resulting in a much better output.

We hope you'll enjoy the work done for this release!