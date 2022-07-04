Update 18: More languages, balancing changes and bugfixes!

This update adds support for 4 more languages to the game (German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian), if you want to help improve the translations you can help out at https://www.localizor.com/perfect-heist-2!

There also is a new "Disable Custom Lights" setting that should improve the performance of custom maps drastically for players without a high-end GPU! Fires now have a lot more smoke above them which should help Distractor and Mechanic players to be a bit more sneaky, Pilots now see robber drones while they are flying their plane, and the Sheriff now can spawn "Sheriff Deputies" when killing robbers. The "Chicken" mask was quite strong before, which is why it now makes a chicken sound whenever a robber equips it or jumps while wearing it.

There are some other minor changes and bug fixes, you can take a look at the full changelog below if you are interested in those!

New:

added support for German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian languages

added "disable custom lights" setting to drastically improve gpu performance on custom maps

added team colors to the killfeed

Chicken mask now makes a chicken sound when being equipped or when jumping with it

Changes:

fires now have a lot more smoke that players cant see through

Alien mask now has increased money pickup speed instead of dealing damage to its user

Mechanic secondary weapon changed from pistol to silenced pistol

Unicorn mask now gives +20% speed while carrying bodies

Pilots plane now reveals all robber drones

reduced Firefighters ladder size so it fits indoors

added AI reaction time system to the Firefighters ladder

reworked Firefighters fire ping so it consistently and permanently pings fires

Inventors turret no longer damages NPCs (which resulted in him getting fired)

changed Jokers visual impairment to a simple dark grey screen to reduce epilepsy risks

changed hotjoin team choosing algorithm to be more fair to the cop side

robbers can now uncuff NPCs

Sheriff passive changed to "Deputies", now spawns in a Sheriff deputy (easy bot) for each robber killed by the Sheriff

increased vault door open sound range

classes of teammates now get displayed next to their name in the 3d UI

reduced Chicken mask gravity slightly

Fixes: