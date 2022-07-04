Update 18: More languages, balancing changes and bugfixes!

This update adds support for 4 more languages to the game (German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian), if you want to help improve the translations you can help out at https://www.localizor.com/perfect-heist-2!
There also is a new "Disable Custom Lights" setting that should improve the performance of custom maps drastically for players without a high-end GPU! Fires now have a lot more smoke above them which should help Distractor and Mechanic players to be a bit more sneaky, Pilots now see robber drones while they are flying their plane, and the Sheriff now can spawn "Sheriff Deputies" when killing robbers. The "Chicken" mask was quite strong before, which is why it now makes a chicken sound whenever a robber equips it or jumps while wearing it.
There are some other minor changes and bug fixes, you can take a look at the full changelog below if you are interested in those!
New:
- added support for German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian languages
- added "disable custom lights" setting to drastically improve gpu performance on custom maps
- added team colors to the killfeed
- Chicken mask now makes a chicken sound when being equipped or when jumping with it
Changes:
- fires now have a lot more smoke that players cant see through
- Alien mask now has increased money pickup speed instead of dealing damage to its user
- Mechanic secondary weapon changed from pistol to silenced pistol
- Unicorn mask now gives +20% speed while carrying bodies
- Pilots plane now reveals all robber drones
- reduced Firefighters ladder size so it fits indoors
- added AI reaction time system to the Firefighters ladder
- reworked Firefighters fire ping so it consistently and permanently pings fires
- Inventors turret no longer damages NPCs (which resulted in him getting fired)
- changed Jokers visual impairment to a simple dark grey screen to reduce epilepsy risks
- changed hotjoin team choosing algorithm to be more fair to the cop side
- robbers can now uncuff NPCs
- Sheriff passive changed to "Deputies", now spawns in a Sheriff deputy (easy bot) for each robber killed by the Sheriff
- increased vault door open sound range
- classes of teammates now get displayed next to their name in the 3d UI
- reduced Chicken mask gravity slightly
Fixes:
- fixed drone UI missing image
- fixed scrap exploit related to drones
- fixed profanity check chat lag
- killfeed showing older kills when player disconnected
- Cowboy hat being visible behind Agents screen
- potential fix for cuffs not working correctly sometimes
- fixed bots being able to finish interactions after dying as long as they respawned already when the interaction ended
- fixed madman bomb sometimes showing the wrong timer
- fixed Joker card sometimes not being interactable
- fixed NPCs/players being able to walk while cuffed after getting tasered
- fixed multiple masks being visible behind Agents screen
Changed files in this update