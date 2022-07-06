The ducks have landed. Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello my duckies!

A project that was born as an experiment aiming at pushing the boundaries of what can be defined as a game - a tongue-in-cheek experiment - now feels like a project with a lot of potential to me.

For now, though, I'm just happy it made it to the real world!

I hope you'll get some relaxation and good vibes out of this little game. I want to keep working on it, but I'll make up my mind once (or rather, if) people confirm my vision is not just the result of a personal delirium. Can you see rubber ducks float everywhere? I can see them inside a solitary bathtub on top of a mountain, in a Japanese zen pond, in a skyscraper's infinity pool over New York, in a water park, in a golf course, in Roman thermal baths... Everywhere I say!

But let's not get fixed on the future, rather let's enjoy the present moment and focus on what we have right here and right now. Just like our rubber ducks teach us, we can be happy with what we have.

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is maybe not much, but I am happy with it.

I hope you can be happy too.

turbolento games