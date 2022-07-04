Kainga Patch 0.6.13

Hello!
Thanks for all the positive feedback on the new Clothing and Stone update!
I spent some time fixing both the Ice Ridge and Towers maps, and recreated a lot of landscape pieces to make them more viable.
Enjoy!
-Kainga Dev
Changelog 0.6.13
Changes:
- Fixed all the ramps in the Towers map
- Added a lot more ramps in the Ice Ridge map
- Snow now fades from heat wave, lightning storm and over time
- Re-drew all the Kala and Jeera sprites to be not so pixilated
- Reduced the Firework population requirement to just 4
- Flatheads now drop meat
- Trudger, Flatheads and fires now melt snow
- Karma shop will now close if the scrollkeeper is killed
- You can now hold ctrl to move the camera slowly (shift for quickly)
Bug Fixes:
- Blastpowder boiler is operated automatically
- Fixed Thinking Caps to actually appear
- Ceramic and stone passives now correctly appear
- Wind should appear on the Edges as intended
- Fixed stilts on docks
- Stilts now auto construct again
- Beckoned snails can now be used in the Silk Harvester
- Blessed Scaffolding will get destroyed if its attached structure gets destroyed
- Fixed the bonfire fire location
- Fixed the den demand UI
- Plank axes will no longer make trees rain planks during a fire
- Fixed the floating reeds on the Ice Ridge after a fire
- Snails will once again attack fire
- Fixed Kala’s end game locked memory slot
Changed files in this update