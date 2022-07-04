Kainga Patch 0.6.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9058277 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 21:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Thanks for all the positive feedback on the new Clothing and Stone update!

I spent some time fixing both the Ice Ridge and Towers maps, and recreated a lot of landscape pieces to make them more viable.

Enjoy!

-Kainga Dev

Changelog 0.6.13

Changes:

Fixed all the ramps in the Towers map

Added a lot more ramps in the Ice Ridge map

Snow now fades from heat wave, lightning storm and over time

Re-drew all the Kala and Jeera sprites to be not so pixilated

Reduced the Firework population requirement to just 4

Flatheads now drop meat

Trudger, Flatheads and fires now melt snow

Karma shop will now close if the scrollkeeper is killed

You can now hold ctrl to move the camera slowly (shift for quickly)

Bug Fixes: