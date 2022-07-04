 Skip to content

Kainga update for 4 July 2022

Kainga Patch 0.6.13

Hello!
Thanks for all the positive feedback on the new Clothing and Stone update!

I spent some time fixing both the Ice Ridge and Towers maps, and recreated a lot of landscape pieces to make them more viable.
Enjoy!

-Kainga Dev

Changelog 0.6.13

Changes:

  • Fixed all the ramps in the Towers map
  • Added a lot more ramps in the Ice Ridge map
  • Snow now fades from heat wave, lightning storm and over time
  • Re-drew all the Kala and Jeera sprites to be not so pixilated
  • Reduced the Firework population requirement to just 4
  • Flatheads now drop meat
  • Trudger, Flatheads and fires now melt snow
  • Karma shop will now close if the scrollkeeper is killed
  • You can now hold ctrl to move the camera slowly (shift for quickly)

Bug Fixes:

  • Blastpowder boiler is operated automatically
  • Fixed Thinking Caps to actually appear
  • Ceramic and stone passives now correctly appear
  • Wind should appear on the Edges as intended
  • Fixed stilts on docks
  • Stilts now auto construct again
  • Beckoned snails can now be used in the Silk Harvester
  • Blessed Scaffolding will get destroyed if its attached structure gets destroyed
  • Fixed the bonfire fire location
  • Fixed the den demand UI
  • Plank axes will no longer make trees rain planks during a fire
  • Fixed the floating reeds on the Ice Ridge after a fire
  • Snails will once again attack fire
  • Fixed Kala’s end game locked memory slot
