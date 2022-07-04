The 4th of July Event... ish

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY EVERYONE!

What's up guys, if you've just joined us in the Summer of 2022 and are wondering WFT this shit is, we'd like to welcome you to one of our limited-time-only "events".

ːws_damanː To activate the event you've got to be at least level 10, playing on Wack or above, and on Average or above difficulty setting.

ːws_damanː The 4th of July event will be active for the next 48 hours or until you finish all the event tasks (whichever comes first). Fire up the Mission Control app for further instructions.

ːws_damanː Sorry for the eagle, there is no eagle, the eagle's been working in close proximity with Chris who just got covid... again, so both of them are gonna have to quarantine and chill for a bit. But rest assured, the eagle is gonna be back...

ːws_damanː And if you're not into it, switch to "Chill" difficulty setting till the 6th.

OTHER STUFF N THINGS N S**T

ːws_damanː Fixed most if not all of the longboard/cruiser issues, though you still shouldn't try to attempt Red Bong, Green Bong on one of those.

ːws_damanː Expanded the save system to include all the stacked items on picked-up objects when saving & reloading. This way, if you end up glitching out, all the items placed on your grow setup or workstation will end up back in your inventory.

ːws_damanː Fixed the grow setup equipment dupe bug. Shout out to @iGreatWhite for providing a detailed repro case!

ːws_damanː We had to refactor the whole mission tracking system to prevent save file sizes from ballooning late game. With the new system, we've managed to reduce save file sizes by up to 70% and improve read and write speeds across the board.

ːws_damanː Tried to release a native Linux version of the game... What a dumpster fire that was... Once we actually managed to get the native Linux build to run, it ran and looked way worse than the Proton versions so, in the end. we ended up reverting to Windows-only and are planning on keeping it that way.

ːws_damanː Improved performance, reduced RAM usage for all quality settings, and made it possible to run the game on Steam Deck in Wack or Average quality setting,

SORT OF A ROAD MAP

Here's what we've been and will be working on (in no particular order):

ːws_damanː More Mission Control tasks.

ːws_damanː Steam Stats & Achievements

ːws_damanː Trading Cards & Point Shop Items

ːws_damanː Full Steam Deck & Controller support.

ːws_damanː New content that'll make the hotel suites useful... we hope ːws_damanː

It's going to be one Hotbox Summer,., so stay tuned?