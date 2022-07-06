The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.12.73



Hello everyone,

We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!

CHANGED:

The player does not drop items upon death (temporarily set for early access only).

The player loses 30%-50% of their gold when they die.

More resources can be extracted from the iron, gold and amethyst ores.

Increased stack quantity for resources up to 60 and for others up to 30.

Tool durability increased by 20 percent.

Crafting a sticks no longer gives exp points.

Treasure chest balance.

Item price balance (buy)

Decreased cost of ,,Clean Water” from 7 to 4. [in food merchant]

Increased cost of ,,Stone Arrow” from 2 to 3. [in food merchant]

Selling prices for items increased:

Stone (from 0 to 1)

Ent Heart (from 10 to 14)

Spider Teeth (from 6 to 8)

Drowner’s Fins (from 8 to 12)

Raw venison (from 8 to 6)

Plank (from 0 to 1)

Pickaxe (from 15 to 16)

Axe (from 15 to 16)

Demon Trophy (from 0 to 150)

Yellow Crystal (from 5 to 6)

Food balance:

Bread now heals 1 HP.

Roast Pork now heals 1 HP.

Cabbage now heals 1 HP.

Carrot now heals 1 HP.

Enemies balance

Bandits HP has been decreased by 10%.

ADDED:

A new closed chest model has been added



FIXED:

The lockpicks do not disappear after clicking "D" quickly/accidentally.

Create a rune of light multiple times.

Added stairs in magic castle.

The crystal disappeared when the inventory was full during extraction.

If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!

https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM