 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Warhorn update for 6 July 2022

The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.12.73

Share · View all patches · Build 9058172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,
We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!

CHANGED:
  • The player does not drop items upon death (temporarily set for early access only).
  • The player loses 30%-50% of their gold when they die.
  • More resources can be extracted from the iron, gold and amethyst ores.
  • Increased stack quantity for resources up to 60 and for others up to 30.
  • Tool durability increased by 20 percent.
  • Crafting a sticks no longer gives exp points.
  • Treasure chest balance.
  • Item price balance (buy)
  • Decreased cost of ,,Clean Water” from 7 to 4. [in food merchant]
  • Increased cost of ,,Stone Arrow” from 2 to 3. [in food merchant]
  • Selling prices for items increased:
  • Stone (from 0 to 1)
  • Ent Heart (from 10 to 14)
  • Spider Teeth (from 6 to 8)
  • Drowner’s Fins (from 8 to 12)
  • Raw venison (from 8 to 6)
  • Plank (from 0 to 1)
  • Pickaxe (from 15 to 16)
  • Axe (from 15 to 16)
  • Demon Trophy (from 0 to 150)
  • Yellow Crystal (from 5 to 6)
  • Food balance:
  • Bread now heals 1 HP.
  • Roast Pork now heals 1 HP.
  • Cabbage now heals 1 HP.
  • Carrot now heals 1 HP.
  • Enemies balance
  • Bandits HP has been decreased by 10%.
ADDED:
  • A new closed chest model has been added
FIXED:
  • The lockpicks do not disappear after clicking "D" quickly/accidentally.
  • Create a rune of light multiple times.
  • Added stairs in magic castle.
  • The crystal disappeared when the inventory was full during extraction.

If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM

Changed files in this update

The Warhorn Depot 660921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link