The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.12.73

We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!
CHANGED:
- The player does not drop items upon death (temporarily set for early access only).
- The player loses 30%-50% of their gold when they die.
- More resources can be extracted from the iron, gold and amethyst ores.
- Increased stack quantity for resources up to 60 and for others up to 30.
- Tool durability increased by 20 percent.
- Crafting a sticks no longer gives exp points.
- Treasure chest balance.
- Item price balance (buy)
- Decreased cost of ,,Clean Water” from 7 to 4. [in food merchant]
- Increased cost of ,,Stone Arrow” from 2 to 3. [in food merchant]
- Selling prices for items increased:
- Stone (from 0 to 1)
- Ent Heart (from 10 to 14)
- Spider Teeth (from 6 to 8)
- Drowner’s Fins (from 8 to 12)
- Raw venison (from 8 to 6)
- Plank (from 0 to 1)
- Pickaxe (from 15 to 16)
- Axe (from 15 to 16)
- Demon Trophy (from 0 to 150)
- Yellow Crystal (from 5 to 6)
- Food balance:
- Bread now heals 1 HP.
- Roast Pork now heals 1 HP.
- Cabbage now heals 1 HP.
- Carrot now heals 1 HP.
- Enemies balance
- Bandits HP has been decreased by 10%.
ADDED:
- A new closed chest model has been added
FIXED:
- The lockpicks do not disappear after clicking "D" quickly/accidentally.
- Create a rune of light multiple times.
- Added stairs in magic castle.
- The crystal disappeared when the inventory was full during extraction.
