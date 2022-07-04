Hello Everyone!
We have a new update for Transport INC fixing a few issues. We are happy to see everyone is enjoying the new Seamanship DLC. We've made a few minor changes based on player feedback and we hope this helps you enjoy the campaign even more. A full list of patch notes are below.
Stay safe!
- Team
Transport INC version 2.0.6
- Seamanship DLC: Fixed an issue where the shipping lane menu sometimes could not be exited
- Seamanship DLC: Fixed an issue where transferring a ship to your ownership from a purchased company would sometimes result in a game crash
- Seamanship DLC: Fixed an issue where demands would behave oddly in certain situations
- Seamanship DLC: Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 where AI was not using dirty actions
- Seamanship DLC: Slightly adjusted Chapter 4 victory conditions and starting money
- Seamanship DLC: Slightly adjusted Chapter 7 victory conditions
- Added a new optional button in the company menu. This button will instantly transfer all vehicles belonging to the bought out opponent to your ownership rather than having to transfer each vehicle individually. Any required licenses will be purchased in the process.
- Fixed issues for hotkeys not working properly
- Leaderboard buttons now work properly on chapter victory screens and display your ranking
- In freeplay mode, DLC maps are now marked with a special icon
