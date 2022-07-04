SCUM - Patch 0.7.10.49384

Happy Monday, we are back with more content for you all! This one has a lot of info so read it carefully before returning to the island!

To start off we have went more in depth with our fishing environment. As any well experienced fisherman will tell you there are more conditions on what fish you want to catch. So it makes sense we add that to SCUM as well. So now there are multiple ones you have to take into consideration when going fishing including:

Time of day.

Size of the body of water.

The bait you use.

And the quality of the line.

We prepared these nifty little charts for you so you don't have to think about it too much and can just glance at them. A picture is worth a 1000 words after all.

Here is another big one. We have completely reworked the way you can gain Strength and Condition attributes. The previous system was outdated and a lot of new features implemented did not affect it so we decided a bit of a revisit on it.

Condition

Previously CON gain was tied to the velocity of prisoners movement only. This has been completely changed. CON gain now depends on multiple parameters:

Action difficulty.

Weight load.

Terrain: Uphill/Downhill.

So let's take for an example you are sprinting (high difficulty action) on a flat terrain with no weight. We can take that gain rate and say it's base gain rate and let's say it's value is 1. Then if we add weight, with clothes/gear on your prisoner the CON gain rate will rise depending on the weight value. And if you start running uphill you will add more gain rate depending on the steepness of terrain.

This applies to all movement stances: walk, jog, run, limp, crawl, crouch, swim etc.

Alright so let's cover the CON gain in vehicles now as well. Some vehicles require the prisoner to use his body to move. This influences the CON gain as well. On rowboats and bicycles the gear has no effect on the gain because the prisoner is sitting down, and the action difficulty decreases when you already have inertia so it's easier to pedal/row. The rest of the parameters follow the movement gain logic.

Strength

Strength gain works similarly to CON gain. The difference is that STR gain is more influenced by weight load while CON gain is more influenced by task difficulty parameter. STR gain also differentiates itself from CON in one important aspect: it is influenced by existing STR attribute.

That means if you are STR lvl 1 and you are running with 20kg on you, you will have more STR gain than a character with STR lvl 2 as you need more weight to increase muscle mass the stronger you are.

We do have another POI to introduce as well. Are you need in some medical supplies? Some of those highly sought clean bandages? Well the new hospital is your next destination my friend! Located in the B0 sector and long abandoned it will surely give you the creeps while you are looking for those anti-biotics.











Fixed the bug where you could not activate voicelines while in vehicles.

Fixed the bug where setting unlimited trader stock in server settings would completely disable any purchases.

Fixed the bug where player would not get teleported back to starting position when logged out in the middle of events.

Fixed the bug where player corpses would sometime disappear too soon.

Fixed the bug where player would spawn naked if relogged when character was unconscious.

Fixed the bug where mushrooms would disappear if picked up with full inventory.

Fixed the bug where burying would complete instantly.

Fixed the bug where some items would not get damaged when force unlocking containers.