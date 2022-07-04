New Languages Added

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1353270/Five_Dates/

We've just updated the game to include support for three new languages! To celebrate the addition of French, German and Portuguese (BR) you can save 60% on the FMV best-seller, Five Dates!

❤ "Very Positive" user reviews on Steam

❤ A completely live-action romantic comedy, directed by Paul Raschid (The Complex)

❤ Entirely conceptualized, filmed and developed during lockdown

❤ Real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play

❤ Multi-optional storytelling with different outcomes

❤ Starring Mandip Gill (Doctor Who), Georgia Hirst (Vikings), Sinead Harnett (singer) and Taheen Modak (Two Weeks To Live)

List of Languages Supported

English

Spanish

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Turkish

French (New)

German (New)

Portuguese-Brazil (New)

We hope you enjoy the game and please do let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Love FMV? Head over to our dedicated FMV thread and tell us what your favourite FMV is!

