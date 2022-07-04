 Skip to content

Five Dates update for 4 July 2022

New Languages Added

Share · View all patches · Build 9057877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1353270/Five_Dates/

We've just updated the game to include support for three new languages! To celebrate the addition of French, German and Portuguese (BR) you can save 60% on the FMV best-seller, Five Dates!

❤ "Very Positive" user reviews on Steam
❤ A completely live-action romantic comedy, directed by Paul Raschid (The Complex)
❤ Entirely conceptualized, filmed and developed during lockdown
❤ Real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play
❤ Multi-optional storytelling with different outcomes
❤ Starring Mandip Gill (Doctor Who), Georgia Hirst (Vikings), Sinead Harnett (singer) and Taheen Modak (Two Weeks To Live)

List of Languages Supported

English
Spanish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
French (New)
German (New)
Portuguese-Brazil (New)

We hope you enjoy the game and please do let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Love FMV? Head over to our dedicated FMV thread and tell us what your favourite FMV is!

Wales Interactive

Web: https://www.walesinteractive.com/fivedates
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/walesinter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WalesInteractive
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/walesinteractive
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/walesinteractive

