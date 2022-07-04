 Skip to content

Andalia update for 4 July 2022

More multiplayer fixes and casting effects

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses a few things that went broken in multiplayer during the recent patches:

  • Farm plants now properly spawn on remote clients again.
  • Workers again depart from their resource building after resource delivery. After the recent patch, they would often stay inside of the building indefinitely. The basic bug here also caused a number of other weird things. Now it's been fixed.

Additionally there is a new feature now:
I let myself be inspired by certain roleplaying games and added a magical circle effect around casters of spells during their casting animation. It doesn't only look nicer, it also makes it clearer to the player when a particular unit is casting something.

Other than that, my current pipedream for Andalia is adding a sixth civilisation with a large number of unique mechanics to it: The Necropolis. Due to real life obligations and other things it may take a while before I can realise that dream, however.

