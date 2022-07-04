V.27958 Update

Fixed an issue with MusicNote, Sun and Brute [spoiler]Mobilize Measure + Supportive Chant + Immovable Phalanx giving infinite move/attack combo.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue with Voidwarden [spoiler]Lull into Oblivion getting passed immunity on bosses.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue with Cragheart [spoiler]Clear the Way - being unable to move obstacles on tiles with other props.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue with Cragheart [spoiler]Heaving Swing and Pulverize.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue with AngryFace [spoiler]removing Rain of Arrows (and other abilities with multiple active bonuses) in multiplayer.[/spoiler]

Fixed a desync in multiplayer in scenario 60 [spoiler]Alchemy Lab when stunned and taking damage from the scenario rule.[/spoiler]

Added a fallback for unlocking personal quest progress (due to one player somehow blocking their progress on the PQ [spoiler]Fall of Man.[/spoiler])

Fixed an issue where traps would not trigger when pushing a monster through a trap and then difficult terrain.

Fixed an issue with AngryFace [spoiler]being unable to transfer Dooms with Lead to Slaughter and Rising Momentum.[/spoiler]