Update v1.3.0 adds full controller support.

■Contents of Update v1.3.0

・Full controller support

- You will be able to play the game from start to finish using only the controller.

・UI Improvement

・Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that caused the difficulty level to be set to NORMAL when starting the game from the beginning and restarting after the game was over without saving.