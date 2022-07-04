Did a lot of recfactoring in the back to enable the addition of the landscape module in the future.
There was also a crucial bug in the game, that was brought to my attention by "notaplayer", "BaliStar" and "Rafi". Than you all very much for that, it should now be fixed.
MOENTO - Modular Environment Toolkit update for 4 July 2022
Version 1.08.03 is out now!
