MOENTO - Modular Environment Toolkit update for 4 July 2022

Version 1.08.03 is out now!

Did a lot of recfactoring in the back to enable the addition of the landscape module in the future.
There was also a crucial bug in the game, that was brought to my attention by "notaplayer", "BaliStar" and "Rafi". Than you all very much for that, it should now be fixed.

