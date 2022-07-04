 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 4 July 2022

CHALLENGE 67

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Challenge 67 is here and your next Ultimate Piece up for grabs ːUltimatePieceː

This challenge will run till the begining of August and then the next challenge will begin.

ːgoldenbitː

Enjoy!!!

