The cost of buying new cars has been reduced by 2 times, and the cost of installing new modules (pumping)!
A cheat code for the particularly lazy has been added to the game! It adds +250 coins when entering the code "LAUSH". You can use the code an unlimited number of times. Whether to use it or not depends entirely on you!
Cargo Transportation: Low Poly update for 4 July 2022
Reduced difficulty of pumping!
