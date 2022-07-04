 Skip to content

Cargo Transportation: Low Poly update for 4 July 2022

Reduced difficulty of pumping!

The cost of buying new cars has been reduced by 2 times, and the cost of installing new modules (pumping)!
A cheat code for the particularly lazy has been added to the game! It adds +250 coins when entering the code "LAUSH". You can use the code an unlimited number of times. Whether to use it or not depends entirely on you!

