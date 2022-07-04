The Crackpet Show - 0.15.8 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Time for another quick fix! We've received reports of Wack-a-Ctopus being too lazy to get his tentacles above the ground. Mr. Parrot assured us this won't happen again. Grab the full list (sorry, no surprises here this time):

v0.15.8 Changelog

Changes:

Fixed Wack-a-Ctopus tentacles not spawning in the second phase

