Hotfix released - fixing analog stick problems, sound effect issues & more :)

Share · View all patches · Build 9057229 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We've just released a hotfix to address some pressing bugs that were introduced with the latest update (and a couple from previous updates!)

Here are the issues that we've fixed:

Can't use the down input with analog stick on controller. If the problem persists - reset the controller settings to default to fix it .

. Glitchy sound effects

Crash when reloading a save where you are in Undying Shores

Issues with stat icons being misaligned and different sizes

"We recommend playing Dead Cells with a controller" message overlapping with "Show the update pop-up again" message

Boss HP resetting to full HP when you exit to main menu and reload

Affixes for oil dive attack and fire dive attack triggering at different heights

Auto-jump triggering while climbing, making it impossible to climb

Misplaced arrow in multiple lives selection

Dying to the vault challenge in The Bank with Continue Mode softlocks the game

Damage numbers on enemy hit have an arrow icon in the middle

Lock with dying on Time Keeper boss then Null Access crash on reload

Pollo Power effect affixes not working

Using Pollo Power while entering The Ossuary leaves you stuck in mid-air

Custom mode is displayed twice in the main menu

Sprite of item bought from a shop with a mimic remains on screen and can't be interacted with

Thanks for your patience while we fixed these, please continue to let us know about any issues!

We'll be back soon with more news :)

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT