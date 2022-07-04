 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tales of Novariel update for 4 July 2022

Version 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9057004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody,

It's been a while since I updated this game. I had some health issues and the changes in this update are so big that it took some extra time. But I didn't forget it and here you have it - version 1.3.0

This update features some cool new stuff so check it out :D

Added

  • Inventory and Items
  • Save and Load mechanic
  • Steam achievements
  • New tooltip for items

Removed

  • Nothing

Changed

  • Moved main menu to a new scene
  • Fixed pause menu credits

A lot of stuff is planned and you can look forward to the next update. Enjoy collecting some items ;)

Kind regards,
Finnchen123

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link