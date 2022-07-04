Hello everybody,

It's been a while since I updated this game. I had some health issues and the changes in this update are so big that it took some extra time. But I didn't forget it and here you have it - version 1.3.0

This update features some cool new stuff so check it out :D

Added

Inventory and Items

Save and Load mechanic

Steam achievements

New tooltip for items

Removed

Nothing

Changed

Moved main menu to a new scene

Fixed pause menu credits

A lot of stuff is planned and you can look forward to the next update. Enjoy collecting some items ;)

Kind regards,

Finnchen123