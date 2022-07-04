Hello everybody,
It's been a while since I updated this game. I had some health issues and the changes in this update are so big that it took some extra time. But I didn't forget it and here you have it - version 1.3.0
This update features some cool new stuff so check it out :D
Added
- Inventory and Items
- Save and Load mechanic
- Steam achievements
- New tooltip for items
Removed
- Nothing
Changed
- Moved main menu to a new scene
- Fixed pause menu credits
A lot of stuff is planned and you can look forward to the next update. Enjoy collecting some items ;)
Kind regards,
Finnchen123
