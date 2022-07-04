Patch note of July 4 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This last patch solves many bugs that you have reported to us but also adjusts some elements of the game, before the next content update.

Fixed typo in world map explanation: "enterance" is now "entrance",

Fixed issue with quest marker during quest "Poison In The Water",

Fixed a bug where dead npcs would spam attack dead targets,

Fixed issue where Hooded Stranger would walk past Hermit Iosho during "Hermit's Deception",

Fixed some shadow clipping issues in Hermit's Valley & Great Ascent,

Fixed visual issue in Town Center map,

Fixed issue where you couldn't place a Steel Anvil,

Fixed an issue where you couldn't place a Steel Furnace,

Fixed an issue where Poplar Papermill was opening the wrong station,

Fixed issue where Arcanist and Cleric couldn't complete "Shopping Spree",

Fixed some clipping issues in The Imperial Training Grounds,

Fixed a bug where loading player houses were causing the game to crash. Unfortunately, those who tried to access their house during this time have had their data corrupted. We apologize to these players and will offer compensation through a Large House deed. Contact an admin via the support system in our Discord if this applies to you,

Fixed a bug where zooming out of the world map would scew the landmarks,

Fixed decaying wastelands from dealing no damage,

Fixed blocking issue near Housing District,

Fixed placement of ability description text,

Fixed a bug where certain NPC's (Mostly bosses) were not spawning properly,

Fixed some dungeon entrances that were not displaying raid and instance options,

Fixed Memory Castles warps between floors,

Fixed a weird glitch in the dialogue window,

Fixed a bug where auctioned items were not starting in the auction house.