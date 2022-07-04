Patch note of July 4 2022

This last patch solves many bugs that you have reported to us but also adjusts some elements of the game, before the next content update.
- Fixed typo in world map explanation: "enterance" is now "entrance",
- Fixed issue with quest marker during quest "Poison In The Water",
- Fixed a bug where dead npcs would spam attack dead targets,
- Fixed issue where Hooded Stranger would walk past Hermit Iosho during "Hermit's Deception",
- Fixed some shadow clipping issues in Hermit's Valley & Great Ascent,
- Fixed visual issue in Town Center map,
- Fixed issue where you couldn't place a Steel Anvil,
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't place a Steel Furnace,
- Fixed an issue where Poplar Papermill was opening the wrong station,
- Fixed issue where Arcanist and Cleric couldn't complete "Shopping Spree",
- Fixed some clipping issues in The Imperial Training Grounds,
- Fixed a bug where loading player houses were causing the game to crash. Unfortunately, those who tried to access their house during this time have had their data corrupted. We apologize to these players and will offer compensation through a Large House deed. Contact an admin via the support system in our Discord if this applies to you,
- Fixed a bug where zooming out of the world map would scew the landmarks,
- Fixed decaying wastelands from dealing no damage,
- Fixed blocking issue near Housing District,
- Fixed placement of ability description text,
- Fixed a bug where certain NPC's (Mostly bosses) were not spawning properly,
- Fixed some dungeon entrances that were not displaying raid and instance options,
- Fixed Memory Castles warps between floors,
- Fixed a weird glitch in the dialogue window,
- Fixed a bug where auctioned items were not starting in the auction house.
- Updated Heavenly Fire animation to be blue,
- Players can now interact with blast furnace during "Survival Tactics",
- Light & Dark Ale can now be drank,
- Heavy Armor Upgrades has been upgraded to require an additional ingot for torso armor,
- Heavy Armor Upgrades description has been updated,
- Clay Helmet Mold now has the proper icon,
- During the King's intro to his quest-line the option "What can I do about all of this?" has been changed to "What can I do about this?",
- "The Dark Cult" (first referenced by King Ratticus) has been changed to "The Moon Cult",
- King Ratticus will no longer explain the quest window,
- Poison in the Water now awards 5 Bronze XP Token,
- It's A Trap now awards 8 Bronze XP Token,
- Haunted House now awards 1 Silver XP Token,
- "This Means War" will now show in the quest log once complete,
- General Dirk will now proceed with his normal dialogue after completing "Cure The King",
- "Survival Tactics" description has been updated,
- Dark Rum will now cast the proper buff,
- Dark Rum icon has been updated,
- Added shadows to fire basins at front entrance to Odium,
- After completing "Heavy Armor Upgrades" General Dirk will now give the proper weapon for Berzerker & Paladin class,
- After completing "Medium Armor Upgrades" General Dirk will now award weapons for Assassin, Monk & Sniper classes (Wasn't granting items),
- Reduced walking speed for Advisor Gimlee & General Zed when entering the castle after "Shopping Spree" quest,
- Removed quest window prompt when speaking to Benton @ Imperial Training Grounds,
- "Shopping Spree" quest will now show in quest log when completed,
- Earl The Grey & Guard will now enter the Castle doors before Advisor Gimlee & General Zed after completing "Shopping Spree",
- All steel tools are now level 20,
- Magic Mobility book will now grant ability upon using,
- Updated Urban Charms map (Bookcases now have floor shadows),
- Updated Mayor's House in Odium (Several objects now have floor shadows),
- Updated The Emporium in Odium (Several objects now have floor shadows),
- All crafting stations now have proper blocking,
- Memory Castle is no longer broken up into individual maps (We apologize for the inconvenience this caused anyone),
- Memory Castle visuals have been updated (Added floor shadows, carpet, and other minor changes),
- Updated several visuals in Hermit's Valley & the Great Ascent (Missing shadows & other minor issues),
- Reduced NPC's move speed whilst running away,
- Edited Class Reset Potions to change player variable "Class Chosen" to false,
- Items previously awarded bonus stats based on the items rarity, for all stats. Now items only award this bonus to the highest base item stat instead of all of them,
- Crafting times have been reduced from 5s to 3s,
- Yak Cloth craft renamed to Yak Wool Cloth,
- Updated ingredients for Yak Wool Cloth,
- Added shadows to basins in Killer Carnival,
- Added hotbar sets that can be toggled via the V-key by default,
- Improved the spells on Bosses and Raid Bosses to be more interactive with new smart AoE spells,
- Removed class spells that were on any Boss or Raid Boss NPC,
- Added the option to choose PvP and PvE dungeon modes in the newbie dungeons (Sewers Ancient prison) rather than just forcing PvE,
- Added a new NPC in the sewers called "Sewers Worker" who explains the differences between dungeon instances to new players,
- Added minimize chat option,
- Rewrote font rendering logic for more smooth fonts being drawn to the screen,
- Added map name window,
- Removed training dummies from the bestiary.
Changed depots in linux branch