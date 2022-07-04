Update 0.0.7 "A bright Future" is out!

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 0.0.7 RELEASE

A new update for General Practitioner 2 is available to download!

Meet Daniel, a patient concerned with his own health as he asks for a sport certificate of well being. Daniel will be intrigued by Dr. Andrew, and you're going to choose if you want to pursue a relationship with him, despite being a patient.

Introducing new storyline with Julie who eventually opens her pediatric clinic and starts receiving little patients to care for, the very first being Jennie, who will return to the clinic more than once for a strange illness.

In the new update for the videogame, you will be able to visit Terrie, an inmate at the local State Prison. Terrie told the judge she's unfit for prison life and asked for a full medical examination. Dr. Andrew will visit her at the local jail, with a female guard always present.

You will choose what to do with Terrie: will you ask for house arrests for her or you'll rather listen to the cop saying she's faking an illness in order to escape from jail? You will be able to continue Terrie's story throughout the game, if you wish to. This is an amazing addition to the game that will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the story.

Another story branch you will be able to play is Nyarai's. If you hired her as a Nurse, you will meet her in the relax room and start to know her better. Her story will unfold differently with Andrew and Julie, so be sure to choose the character you wish her to befriend the most.

Thank you for your support on this game!

GENERAL:

General Bug Fixing

Gym activity is now available. You can go to the gym and find both Nyarai, Julie or Andrew there. You can find out which days they're present by looking at the game's GUIDE

The game has been updated to the most recent release of Ren'Py (8) and Python (3). This will allow me to add features in the game and new gameplay options. Keep following the newsfeeds for more info in the future.

"Recurrent Aspiration" has been added to the Medical Codex

"Allergic rhinitis" has been added to the Medical Codex

"Supporative lung disease" has been added to the Medical Codex

"Asthma" has been added to the Medical Codex

"Appendicitis" has been added to the Medical Codex

EXAMINATIONS:

Daniel Olan examination is now available to play (ID 9574242122). Daniel arrives to the clinic for a certificate of good health. Daniel is a patient of

Terrie's medical examination is now available to play (ID 5686363900). Terrie is an inmate at the local prison, and her examination will be different from the ones previously released.

Jennie's medical examination is now available to play (ID 2299941904). Jennie is the first pediatric patient in the clinic and she follows the choices you made while playing with Julie.

STORY:

Added story events for Nurse Nyarai, playable with both Andrew and Julie starting from day 35 (if Nyarai has been hired, of course)

After day 40, the two will begin seeing each other again when Nyarai visits the gym (or by turning on the "Always available" option in the game's settings).

Andrew or Julie will have a personal tale that will unfold alongside with Nyarai. You must pick who the nurse will be most closely engaged with, though. You can make that decision as soon as Nyarai's narrative begins, and it will have an immediate impact on the narrative from thereon.