early access 1.20.1

Highlights

Lots of balance changes and card pool changes! Check them out below.

Card pool changes

Now each deck has some exclusive cards only available to them. This helps a lot in order to make each deck feel more distinct to each other. There are three decks that ignore card exclusivity: Everchanging (full card pool), Air Support (full card pool) and Deprived Soul (full card pool, except cards that interact with health). The exclusive cards for each deck as of now are the following:

Leading Legacy : Archer, Bomber, Ballista

: Archer, Bomber, Ballista Wandering Colossus : Static Ionizer, Ruthless End, Life Absorber

: Static Ionizer, Ruthless End, Life Absorber Holy Guild : Purifier, Holy Executioner, Sacred Punishment

: Purifier, Holy Executioner, Sacred Punishment Resonating Echoes : Isochron Bot, Mana Artillery, Lightning Rod

: Isochron Bot, Mana Artillery, Lightning Rod Early Bird : Spike Thrower, Beam Cannon, All for One, Sword of the Meek

: Spike Thrower, Beam Cannon, All for One, Sword of the Meek Ace in the Hole: Trick Room, Virtuoso, Downshaper, Adaptable Striker, Dark Reckoning

Balance changes

Systems

Cost of removing cards in shops: 60 -> 50

Cost of upgrading basic cards to non-basic in shops: 40 -> 25

Decks

Buffs

Everchanging Max health: 10 - 16 -> 12 - 16 Health regeneration: 0 - 2 -> 1 - 2 Starting crystals: 30 - 90 -> 60 - 90 Crystal multiplier: 0% - 15% -> 15% - 30% Starting mana: 3 (unchanged) Starting luck: 0 - 5 -> 5 - 10 Flat armor penetration: 5 - 15 -> 10 - 20 Flat magic penetration: 5 - 15 -> 10 - 20 Armor penetration multiplier: 3% - 10% -> 6% - 12% Magic penetration multiplier: 3% - 10% -> 6% - 12%



Bug Fixes