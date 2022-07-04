I added the very first Steam Achievements for the first part !

It was quite fun to make.

I had many ideas for future achievements but I fear spoilers so I'll just do it every chapter updates.

I'm not gonna lie that for some of these you'll need to restart the first part.

You can just skip through most things but still try to interact with everything so you won't miss the actual achievements !

I also changed the design of some characters, just a little.

NEXT PART "COMING SOON" !

