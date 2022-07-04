 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Numina update for 4 July 2022

Update notes for v1.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9056156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

another smaller package of important fixes. I'm aware that the overlapping music bug is still present for a lot of you. So I'm working hard to find a solution. It's a rather weird bug, but I'm working hard to fix it :)

Bugfixes

  • Chapter 2 Silver Shallows, Fixed game freezer when talking to NPC from specific position
  • Chapter 2 Sarah Quest, Fixed glitched Shadow Map
  • Chapter 2 Phaladar, Minor dialogue fixes
  • Added additional info to crash log & error display

Changed files in this update

Numina Content Depot 597061
  • Loading history…
Numina Depot LINUX Depot 597062
  • Loading history…
Numina Depot OSX Depot 597063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link