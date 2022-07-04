Update notes for v1.9.5

Hello everyone,
another smaller package of important fixes. I'm aware that the overlapping music bug is still present for a lot of you. So I'm working hard to find a solution. It's a rather weird bug, but I'm working hard to fix it :)
Bugfixes
- Chapter 2 Silver Shallows, Fixed game freezer when talking to NPC from specific position
- Chapter 2 Sarah Quest, Fixed glitched Shadow Map
- Chapter 2 Phaladar, Minor dialogue fixes
- Added additional info to crash log & error display
