Hotfix 0.25.4 Released

In this hotfix we deployed a number of fixes for issues identified with the major release 0.25

Vehicles

Bruckell Moonhawk Fixed 'Body Colored Trim' - color changes no longer affect each other Fixed some trim pieces not being properly affected by 'Body Colored Trim' skins

Civetta Scintilla Removed unused test thrusters from root jbeam as they were breaking mods Fixed duplicated rear suspension dampers

Common Fixed incorrect light colors and patterns on European Police lightbar



Levels

Small Island: Fixed AI decal road

Missions

Polished 'Island Rally Cross Club Race B' and C missions on Small Island

Removed 'Island Rally Cross Club Race A' from Small Island

AI

Minor adjustment to Chase mode logic; AI will avoid getting confused if driving directly beside the player

Traffic

Improved police / suspect values to make gameplay more enjoyable (less despawning)

Improved road type comparisons for the traffic respawn logic

Fixed "toggle traffic" binding throwing an error if the traffic module is not loaded

Filtered out spawning large vehicles for traffic (due to physics instability and other issues)

UI

Garage Mode: Prevented resetting and making the vehicle drivable

Game Engine

GLTF exporter Fixed duplicate packed texture Fixed missing texture for BNG materials Fixed file becoming corrupted when exporting more than 200 meshes



Lua