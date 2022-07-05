Hotfix 0.25.4 Released

In this hotfix we deployed a number of fixes for issues identified with the major release 0.25
Check out this announcement on our website for the complete list of hotfixes!
Vehicles
-
Bruckell Moonhawk
- Fixed 'Body Colored Trim' - color changes no longer affect each other
- Fixed some trim pieces not being properly affected by 'Body Colored Trim' skins
-
Civetta Scintilla
- Removed unused test thrusters from root jbeam as they were breaking mods
- Fixed duplicated rear suspension dampers
-
Common
- Fixed incorrect light colors and patterns on European Police lightbar
Levels
- Small Island: Fixed AI decal road
Missions
- Polished 'Island Rally Cross Club Race B' and C missions on Small Island
- Removed 'Island Rally Cross Club Race A' from Small Island
AI
- Minor adjustment to Chase mode logic; AI will avoid getting confused if driving directly beside the player
Traffic
- Improved police / suspect values to make gameplay more enjoyable (less despawning)
- Improved road type comparisons for the traffic respawn logic
- Fixed "toggle traffic" binding throwing an error if the traffic module is not loaded
- Filtered out spawning large vehicles for traffic (due to physics instability and other issues)
UI
- Garage Mode: Prevented resetting and making the vehicle drivable
Game Engine
- GLTF exporter
- Fixed duplicate packed texture
- Fixed missing texture for BNG materials
- Fixed file becoming corrupted when exporting more than 200 meshes
Lua
- The recently added function queueObjectLua(...) must now be called through be:queueObjectLua(...) instead
