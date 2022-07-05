 Skip to content

BeamNG.drive update for 5 July 2022

Hotfix 0.25.4 Released

In this hotfix we deployed a number of fixes for issues identified with the major release 0.25

Check out this announcement on our website for the complete list of hotfixes!

Vehicles

  • Bruckell Moonhawk

    • Fixed 'Body Colored Trim' - color changes no longer affect each other
    • Fixed some trim pieces not being properly affected by 'Body Colored Trim' skins

  • Civetta Scintilla

    • Removed unused test thrusters from root jbeam as they were breaking mods
    • Fixed duplicated rear suspension dampers

  • Common

    • Fixed incorrect light colors and patterns on European Police lightbar

Levels

  • Small Island: Fixed AI decal road

Missions

  • Polished 'Island Rally Cross Club Race B' and C missions on Small Island
  • Removed 'Island Rally Cross Club Race A' from Small Island

AI

  • Minor adjustment to Chase mode logic; AI will avoid getting confused if driving directly beside the player

Traffic

  • Improved police / suspect values to make gameplay more enjoyable (less despawning)
  • Improved road type comparisons for the traffic respawn logic
  • Fixed "toggle traffic" binding throwing an error if the traffic module is not loaded
  • Filtered out spawning large vehicles for traffic (due to physics instability and other issues)

UI

  • Garage Mode: Prevented resetting and making the vehicle drivable

Game Engine

  • GLTF exporter
    • Fixed duplicate packed texture
    • Fixed missing texture for BNG materials
    • Fixed file becoming corrupted when exporting more than 200 meshes

Lua

  • The recently added function queueObjectLua(...) must now be called through be:queueObjectLua(...) instead

