“Himekuma Ribbon” has now

officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

“Himekuma Ribbon” uses the [Kuma-chan Gloves] to dish out very fast claw attacks

and flies towards enemies to bind them with the [Kuma Kuma Invader] which opens enemies up to be attacked.

DLC Details

“Himekuma Ribbon” has joined the fray as a playable character.

Limited “Himekuma Ribbon” quests added.

“Himekuma Ribbon” added to ENDLESS TOWER.