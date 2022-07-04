 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 4 July 2022

Hotfix 1.6.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9055828

Patchnotes 


UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research, ui; en: research, tutorials, ui; fr: research, tutorials, ui)

FIX: 'Main Menu' button was not working in the Editor and on the Loading Error screen  
FIX: Full game teaser was displayed in full game  
FIX: In System Upgrades, time was unpaused after unlocking an upgrade & closing the hint panel.  
FIX: InterCity and Urban trains were not auto-dispatched from the Coach Yard according to the configured advance time but always 1 minute ahead  
FIX: Starting certain maps from Editor caused loading error & infinite loading.```

