UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research, ui; en: research, tutorials, ui; fr: research, tutorials, ui)
FIX: 'Main Menu' button was not working in the Editor and on the Loading Error screen
FIX: Full game teaser was displayed in full game
FIX: In System Upgrades, time was unpaused after unlocking an upgrade & closing the hint panel.
FIX: InterCity and Urban trains were not auto-dispatched from the Coach Yard according to the configured advance time but always 1 minute ahead
FIX: Starting certain maps from Editor caused loading error & infinite loading.```
Rail Route update for 4 July 2022
Hotfix 1.6.14
