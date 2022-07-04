Government Simulator 1.5 - Various improvments

Government Simulator update 1.5 is now available.
This update is the first after update after a long time adding some minor improvements and changes everywhere:
-
Adjusted economic growth for larger values of inflation later in the game, to make it more realistic.
-
Unemployment rate is now also simulated a bit more in depth in scenarios like these.
-
Fixed scrollbar theme when running on some systems on Windows 11
-
Adjusted military strength for a couple of countries slighly to match more real world data. Note: This only affects you when you start a new game, existing running games are not affected by this.
Hope you'll like this update. More updates likely to come in the near future again. Feedback is welcome as always!
