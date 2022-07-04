Government Simulator 1.5 - Various improvments

Share · View all patches · Build 9055680 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Government Simulator update 1.5 is now available.

This update is the first after update after a long time adding some minor improvements and changes everywhere:

Adjusted economic growth for larger values of inflation later in the game, to make it more realistic.

Unemployment rate is now also simulated a bit more in depth in scenarios like these.

Fixed scrollbar theme when running on some systems on Windows 11

Adjusted military strength for a couple of countries slighly to match more real world data. Note: This only affects you when you start a new game, existing running games are not affected by this.

Hope you'll like this update. More updates likely to come in the near future again. Feedback is welcome as always!