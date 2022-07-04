Knights of the Deep - 0.101.2

Fixed a bug about crustaceans always flying while o ground

Fixed a bug related to being hit while attacking, you unlock full movement capabilities during the attack.

Added 2 new Characters: Porcelain Crab and Kelp Crab

Added Audio adjust support (report on #🦗┃bug-report if a sound doesn't get influenced by it)

Added Key Remapping (report on #🦗┃bug-report if something doesn't work)

Added manual localization for Brazilian-Portuguese language

Added "About Us" on the menu to show our faces and how the studio will behave from now on.

Huge thanks to our new programmer who helped me so much these days, Welcome Aboard

Practically prevented me from going apeshit to do the right thing.