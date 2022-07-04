200: Early Access 0.12.37 - July 4, 2022 3:05 AM EST

• Added Chinese as well as the ability to select between English and Chinese in the options. This status will be updated on the Steam store page, today.

• Ice resistance now reduces the power of chill on your attack and skill haste (GCD). If you have 75 ice resistance, it will change the chill penalties from 50% to 12.5%

• Possibly fixed the infamous potion glitch? Let me know if it went away. It is difficult to duplicate.

• Messages in the combat log were re-formatted to rely less on syntactic structures that vary by language. The new format is more log-like and less of a narrative description. This will make it much easier to localize for a global audience.

• Fixed a bug that was causing the Sanguine Harvest (SHD) proc to indicate undefined in the combat log.

• Elemental damage is now called out much more clearly in the combat log with colored text.

• Fixed (ROG) Talisman of Treachery. It no longer indicates damage on the tooltip.

• Deleting a guild leader will now also delete the entire guild and its members (not the character, just the membership).

• Fixed the Half Elf bonus to defense and archery. Fixed the Wood Elf bonus to archery. They were either not applied at all or not applied correctly.

• Heal-over-time component now appears in their skill tooltip for (DRU) Nature's Touch and (SHM) Rejuvenate.

• Duration timers for mob DoTs are no longer shown since they're short in duration and intended to be more mysterious because they are not cast by an ally. Ally buff durations are still shown.

• Fixed a bug related to Screaming Ire's proc. The tooltip and buff were not working correctly.

• Improved tooltips for mob status debuffs. Previously they were not working as intended.

• Fixed the descriptions for (WAR) Pummel and Whirlwind. They were reversed.

• Vampiric Gaze now indicates its leech target values on the skill tooltip.