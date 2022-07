Acclimate V0.6.6

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• MAIN SETTINGS MENU DOES NOT SAVE SETTINGS

• CHARACTER CANNOT SWIM

• ARTIFACTING WHEN IN WATER

• SHADOWS MISSING IN BUILDINGS

• LIGHTING FLICKER

• ANIMATIONS NOT SYNCED

• ENEMIES DO NOT DEAL DAMAGE TO PLAYER

CHANGES & FIXES

• UPGRADED THE DESIGN & PERFORMANCE OF THE DIALOG MENU

• ADDED A DEDICATED INVENTORY COPY TO THE CHARACTER MENU

• UPDATED MENU ICONS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE PRESSING PAUSE IN SETTINGS WOULD KEEP THE SETTINGS MENU OPEN

• ITEMS CAN NOW ONLY BE EQUIPED FROM THE CHARACTER MENU

• ADDED CHARACTER DISPLAY FOR CHARACTER 2

• UPDATED THE DIALOG MENU

• FIXED MENUS OVERLAPPING EACH OTHER

• ADDED MORE TERRAIN DETAILS

• FIXED LAG THAT OCCURS AFTER CHOPPING A TREE

• ADDED ANIMALS

• FIXED AN ERROR THE CAUSED THE DIALOG MENU TO NOT REAPPEAR

• FIXED INGAME SETTING MENU

• FPS IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED RETURNING TO MAIN MENU

PACKAGE UPDATES