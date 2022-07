Level Select!

One of the final additions before the first phase of the full release is a Level Select screen. After reaching a new level of the backrooms ( and allowing the game to autosave) will unlock that level from the "Level Select" menu.

Level 1 and Level 2 both also feature 1 new entity each, with several more on the way already.

Thanks for all of the support so far!

-BaddWeather/Euclid Games