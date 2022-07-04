Boom 3D v1.4.0

Here’s what’s new in v1.4.0 of Boom 3D for Windows:
Features:
- Audio effects can now be applied (to the Boom Player) without installing the audio driver.
- We have added a button to clear the currently playing media from the Boom Player.
- Custom playlists can now be manually reordered.
- You can now add your favorite radio channel by simply adding the radio stream URL of your choice.
Enhancements:
- The Boom audio engine has been revamped to provide an all-round improvement in sound quality, detail, and performance.
Bug Fixes:
- We’ve squished a couple of creepy crawlies to improve the overall Boom experience on your PC :)
As always, we’re all ears. We would love to hear what you think about the latest update, and suggestions that you may have for future ones. Write to us on boomwindows@globaldelight.com!
Changed files in this update