 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boom 3D update for 4 July 2022

Boom 3D v1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9055147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here’s what’s new in v1.4.0 of Boom 3D for Windows:

Features:

  • Audio effects can now be applied (to the Boom Player) without installing the audio driver.
  • We have added a button to clear the currently playing media from the Boom Player.
  • Custom playlists can now be manually reordered.
  • You can now add your favorite radio channel by simply adding the radio stream URL of your choice.

Enhancements:

  • The Boom audio engine has been revamped to provide an all-round improvement in sound quality, detail, and performance.

Bug Fixes:

  • We’ve squished a couple of creepy crawlies to improve the overall Boom experience on your PC :)

As always, we’re all ears. We would love to hear what you think about the latest update, and suggestions that you may have for future ones. Write to us on boomwindows@globaldelight.com!

Changed files in this update

Boom 3D Content Depot 1071101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link