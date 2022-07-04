Boom 3D v1.4.0

Here’s what’s new in v1.4.0 of Boom 3D for Windows:

Features:

Audio effects can now be applied (to the Boom Player) without installing the audio driver.

We have added a button to clear the currently playing media from the Boom Player.

Custom playlists can now be manually reordered.

You can now add your favorite radio channel by simply adding the radio stream URL of your choice.

Enhancements:

The Boom audio engine has been revamped to provide an all-round improvement in sound quality, detail, and performance.

Bug Fixes:

We’ve squished a couple of creepy crawlies to improve the overall Boom experience on your PC :)

As always, we’re all ears. We would love to hear what you think about the latest update, and suggestions that you may have for future ones. Write to us on boomwindows@globaldelight.com!