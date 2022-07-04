2.0.1 is out!

Hi everyone,

Version 2.0.1 of POPGOES Arcade is now available. This is a minor update focusing on some small bugs that have been found since release. Here is a summary.

POPGOES: The Dead Forest late-game minor spoiler:

Highlighting over the [spoiler]Gilded Theme[/spoiler] in the [spoiler]Jukebox[/spoiler] would change its number from 12 to 1. Fixed!

POPGOES and The Machinist:

The logo for POPGOES and The Machinist now turns gold when you obtain 200% completion. The locked index page for The Machinist was orange, when it should be teal. Fixed!

POPGOES and The Machinist minor spoilers:

[spoiler]Shield[/spoiler] sprites for plenty of enemies were incorrect and have now been updated. Surviving a [spoiler]stun attack[/spoiler] from a robot would turn all damage numbers cyan from then on. Fixed!

POPGOES and The Machinist major spoilers:

[spoiler]The Mangle now has dialogue for when the player jumps for the first time.[/spoiler]

We are working on a major update that adds some new features to help speed up the post-game grind and add something cool for completionists! Very excited about it. We will hopefully have this ready in the next few days. It'll be 2.1.0!

Thank you everyone for playing and giving us feedback. Keep playing, sharing, reviewing!