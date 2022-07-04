 Skip to content

Groove Fit Island!! update for 4 July 2022

Update - v1.0.2

Update - v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing GFI!
Have you tried the avatar linkage yet?

This update includes

  • Problem solved where VRoid avatars would go dark in "Parapara".
  • The scoring system for "Rugby" has been made easier to understand.
  • Other minor bug fixes and performance enhancements have been made.

Future Plans

  • Support for full body tracking（VIVE Tracker & HaritoraX）
  • New mode of daily missions (content to be determined) added

Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!
We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!

