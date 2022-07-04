Update - v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9055046 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 05:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing GFI!

Have you tried the avatar linkage yet?

Problem solved where VRoid avatars would go dark in "Parapara".

The scoring system for "Rugby" has been made easier to understand.

Other minor bug fixes and performance enhancements have been made.

Future Plans

Support for full body tracking（VIVE Tracker & HaritoraX）

New mode of daily missions (content to be determined) added

Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!

We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!

