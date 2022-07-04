version 1.2 patch note

Lost Memory stage has been added

It is a mini stage that traces the old memories of the main character.

You can enter using coins and gold bars

The relationship between the main character and the white fox

Check out their stories in 'The Soul Mate'!

fix of existing stage

Tested from start to Ending.

Some fixes.

Bug fixes and optimizations

fix bugs,

Eliminate unnecessary resource loading,

Optimized maps and characters