Share · View all patches · Build 9054932 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 04:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

• Collision on Battlefield Stairs was busted, fixed.

• Admin checking moved to Gamestate instead of gamemode

Balance:

I over nerfed Charlie, she became way too squishy. So I'm dialing back some of the nerfs

Charlie

• 30% Flag damage penalty -> 15%

• 80/20 split (80% dmg converted to dot, 20% upfront) -> 90/10

Should help her be a smidge tougher and capable of being useful again.

Thanks,

-Weston